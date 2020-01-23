|
Warren E. Parr
METAMORA — Warren E Parr, 91, a resident of Snyder Village in Metamora IL passed away at 9:48 pm Monday, January 20, 2020, at Snyder Village Healthcare Center.
He was born on November 5, 1928, to Earl and Sophia (Brown) Parr in Mapleton IL.
He is survived by his wife Barbara (Murphy) Parr of Metamora, daughter Melanie (Kelly) Neal of East Peoria, daughter Cynthia Schneider, seven grandchildren, four stepgrandchildren, four great-grandchildren, four stepgreat-grandchildren, two sisters Bess Bessert and Roberta Moore, sister-in-law Donna Parr Danz and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter Sheri McConaghy and one brother Alan Parr.
Warren and Barbara were married on June 9, 1957. His Barbie was the love of his life.
After serving with U.S. Army in the Korean Conflict from 1951-1953, Warren attended Bradley University where he received his degree in Civil Engineering in 1958. He was then employed by the Army Corps of Engineers in Peoria and Chicago. He briefly worked for Midwest Metal Buildings in Pontiac, IL, before returning to the Peoria Corps of Engineers to retire and then ended his career officially when he was hired to be the chief resident engineer in the building of the Bob Michel Bridge.
Warren touched many lives and his greatest passion was to ensure everyone he encountered would have a personal relationship with Jesus. Warren's family feels so blessed to have had him in our lives. He was a very special person and will be dearly missed.
Warren was a member of Faith Evangelical Free Church in Germantown Hills IL where he was an elder and Sunday school teacher.
A funeral service is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Faith Evangelical Free Church, 1337 Lourdes Road in rural Metamora. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Saturday also at the church. Burial will follow at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria with Military Honors being rendered. Memorials in his name may be made to Faith Evangelical Free Church, Peoria Christian Center, or Youth For Christ. To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020