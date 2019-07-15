|
|
Warren F. Krause
PEORIA - Warren F. Krause, 88, of Peoria passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor. He passed away 30 minutes before the 4th anniversary of his wife Theo's passing on July 11, 2015.
He was born to Elmer and Minnie (Woerner) Krause on January 9, 1931. Warren married Theo M. Schonwise on December 12, 1952.
Surviving are his son, Steven F. (Deb) Krause; grandson, Eric L. Krause; step-granddaughters, Nicole Anderson and Lauren Norris; step-great-grandsons, Lochlan Faughn and Ledger Norris; brother, Marvin Krause; 3 nephews; and 1 niece.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Shirley Schroeder and Ruth Blackman.
Warren served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After returning home, he returned to work on the Krause Truck Farm and Greenhouses. He retired at age 75.
Warren and Theo enjoyed their many trips to all but one of the states and to Europe and Australia.
He was an avid hunter all his life and looked forward to October in Wyoming, hunting for big game.
Visitation will be on Friday, July 19, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Pat Monroe will officiate. Burial will be in Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the American Red Cross.
The family would like to thank the 3rd floor nursing staff of Proctor Hospital for the care Warren was given the last weeks of his life.
Online condolences may be made at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 15 to July 17, 2019