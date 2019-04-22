Home

Wayne B. Gale Obituary
Wayne B. Gale
EAST PEORIA - Wayne B. Gale, 59, of East Peoria passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, at home.
He was born on November 30, 1959, in Peoria to James B. and Dixie Lee (Kennedy) Gale. He married Julie Armstrong in Pekin on June 12, 1998. She survives.
Other survivors include his daughter, Mandi Martin of Washington; and grandchildren, Hailee, Logan and Korbyn.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Genny and Carl Kennedy; 4 siblings; and faithful companion, Shadow.
Wayne worked for Matcor in Morton.
Cremation has been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.remmertfuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019
