Wayne Callister
ELMWOOD - Wayne K. Callister, 86, of rural Elmwood passed away at 7:25 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born on March 27, 1934, in Brimfield Township to Homer and Mable (White) Callister. He married Joey VanSickle on July 3, 1955, at the Elmwood United Methodist Church. She preceded him in death on September 22, 2016.
He is survived by six children, Rebecca (Roland) Caulkins of Brimfield, Greg (Verleen) Callister of Albuquerque, NM, Connie (Chuck) Johnston of Elmwood, Debra (Joe) Gasparovich of Canton, Janet (Mike) Davis of Eureka and John Callister of Elmwood; niece, Kim Ohls of Pekin; twenty-two grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and five sisters, Jeanie Martzluf, Thelma Richmond, Donna Nelson, Darlene Mae and Arlene Faye.
Wayne attended the one-room schoolhouse down the road from his family's farm, which has been in the Callister name for over 150 years. After high school, he attended Bradley University. Upon graduation, he joined the U.S. Army, where he served honorably. He was also a Mason, serving at the Horeb Lodge and Knights of Columbus.
Wayne was a devout Christian who used his love of storytelling to spread the love of Jesus. He had a way with words, always marking a special occasion with a poem. You could often find Wayne behind the wheel of the "Wayneabago" RV, creating memories to last a lifetime with his children he loved dearly.
Wayne was the family patriarch, quietly overseeing all gatherings. As a lifelong farmer, he was very active in keeping the farm and homestead up and running. He also worked at the local seed company for 29 years. He spent his free time exercising his mind with puzzles, word games and crosswords. He loved his family, which gave him strength up until his last breath.
A graveside service will be held with immediate family only at Elmwood Township Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at the family farm at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Elmwood Fire Department, the Elmwood United Methodist Church and the local Masonic Horeb Lodge.
