Wayne Davis
Wayne Davis
PEKIN - Wayne M. Davis, 82, of Pekin passed away at 4:10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Born Aug. 30, 1938, in Effingham County to Carl Kennard and Lora E. (Schuyler) Davis, he married Sandra Sue "Sandy" Boyd on Aug. 12, 1967, in Vandalia. She died on Oct. 20, 2017, in Pekin. He also was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Roger W. Davis on Dec. 11, 2000, in Pekin; and one brother, Chancy Davis.
Surviving are one son, Steve (Lisa) Davis of Spring Lake; two grandsons, Zachary Davis of Portland, Ore., and Coleman Davis of Pekin; two granddaughters, Kady Davis of Pekin and Julia (Sean) Perkins of Dunlap; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Kenny Davis of Decatur and Larry (Linda) Davis of Rockford; and two sisters, Etha (Cecil) Blankenship of Hennepin and Cheryl Elsworth of Belvidere. He also leaves a sister-in-law, Sandra Boyd of Houston, Texas.
He had served in the United States Army.
Wayne worked at Caterpillar, Inc. for nearly 34 years, retiring in 1994 from engine block casting preparation at the Mapleton Foundry. He previously worked as a truck driver for Mosley Grain Company in Hagarstown.
Wayne and his wife were members of New Testament Missionary Baptist Church for more than 30 years. He formerly served the church as a Deacon. He enjoyed fishing and being with his family.
His private funeral service and visitation will be Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. The Rev. Roger Hamilton will officiate. Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Testament Missionary Baptist Church, 2121 Velde Drive, Pekin, IL 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2020.
