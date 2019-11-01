|
|
Wayne E. Griffith
PEORIA - Wayne E. Griffith, age 90, of Peoria, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at 4:20 a.m. at Bickford of Bloomington.
He was born Jan. 26, 1929 in Anna, IL to William and Ruby (Stroud) Griffith. He married Sarita Williams on June 10, 1949 in Anna. She passed away March 28, 2010 in Washington. He was also preceded in death by his parents, two brothers: Glenn and Donald Griffith, and one sister Mildred Griffith.
Survivors include his children: Linda (Steffen) Lyons of Libertyville, IL, Ronald (Marilyn) Griffith of Glasford, Sheila (Tom) Lakanen of St. Charles, MO, and Angela (Michael) Bryant of Bloomington.
He is also survived by nine grandchildren: Michael (Annmarie) Lyons, Amy (Daaron) Dohler, Carrie Griffith, Emily (Jim Bob) Taylor, Lynn (Jotham Tiarks) Griffith, Greg Lakanen, Eric (Alison) Lakanen, Craig (Sara) Bryant, Rachel (Chris) Goscinski, 15 great-grandchildren, and one brother, William Gerald (Patsy) Griffith of Buncombe, IL.
Wayne worked for Caterpillar, Inc. for over 30 years retiring in 1982. He was a member of Laramie Street Baptist Church and was a gifted woodworker, making numerous items for his family. When he was able, he enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family.
Funeral services will be Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services.
Burial will be in Parkview Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to OSF Hospice.
You may view Wayne's obituary online at www.davison-fulton.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019