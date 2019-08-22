|
|
Wayne Guth
EUREKA - Wayne D. Guth, 93, of Eureka, IL passed away at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka at 8:50 a.m., Wednesday, August 21, 2019, with his family by his side.
Wayne was born March 1, 1926 in Eureka the son of Rae and Elsie King Guth. He married Marjorie Harnish on March 19, 1948 at Calvary Mennonite Church in Washington.
Surviving are his wife, two sons Robert (Christine) Guth of Goshen, IN, and Jim (Rita) Guth of Eureka; one daughter Diane (Ken) Pierce of Grand Prairie, TX. Also surviving are seven grandchildren Emily, Dwight, Brian, Douglas, Geoffrey, Rachel and Alyssa along with 14 great grandchildren. Further surviving are one brother Ronald (Mary Lou) Guth of Eureka.
Wayne was a farmer all of his life. He was a member of the Farm Bureau in Tazewell and Woodford Counties and served on the Washington Co-op Board. Wayne was a school bus driver for Washington Community High School for many years. During the Christmas Holidays Wayne worked with United Parcel Service as a runner for several years. He was a member of Calvary Community Church in Washington where he served as an usher and a treasurer for many years. He also loved calling friends and playing music on his disc music box on their birthday. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and touched the lives of so many and will be missed by all that knew him.
Visitation will be Sunday August 25, 2019 at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington from 4:00pm until 6:00pm. Additional visitation will be Monday August 26, 2019 at Calvary Community Church in Washington from 9:30 until 10:15am. His funeral service will then be held at 10:30 also at the church with Pastor Clayton Tinervin officiating. Burial will follow his service at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in rural Morton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Calvary Community Church or Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka. To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019