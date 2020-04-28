|
|
Wayne Hubbard
WASHINGTON - Wayne A. Hubbard, 81, of Washington passed away at 11:34 a.m. on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Nursing Home.
He was born on February 28, 1939, in Lamoille, IL, to Philip and Irene Watson Hubbard. He married Linda Thomas in Peoria on April 4, 1964. She preceded him in death on October 27, 2009. He was also preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Harold and Richard.
Surviving are four children, Kimber (Mike) McQuiston of Washington, Kelly Hubbard and Scott Thomas of Knightstown, IN, Jim Lambert of East Peoria and Ron (Teri) Lambert of Washington; six grandchildren, Kaley, Justin, Emily, Josh, Nathan and Christina; several great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; one sister, Shirley Haun of Princeton; and one brother, Larry Hubbard of Wyanet.
Wayne served his country with the United States Air Force and the Illinois Air National Guard, serving during the Gulf War and retiring after 27 years of service.
He worked at Caterpillar, Inc. for 35 years before retiring. He also volunteered with Northern Tazewell Fire and Rescue for 12 years.
He was a member of Roland Manor Baptist Church in Washington. He served on the District 50 and 308 School Board for five years.
Wayne was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be dearly missed. He loved spending time with family and his two cats. He also enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing and gambling.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service with military honors will be held at a later date. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Whitney Veterinary Hospitals' Paw to Paw fund in Wayne's name. Donations can be mailed to Whitney Veterinary Hospital, 2627 N. Knoxville Ave., Peoria, IL 61604.
Wayne's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020