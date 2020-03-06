Home

Mason-White Funeral Home
20 Valley Forge Rd
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 444-2634
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mason-White Funeral Home
20 Valley Forge Rd
Washington, IL 61571
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
7:00 PM
Mason-White Funeral Home
20 Valley Forge Rd
Washington, IL 61571
1958 - 2020
Wayne Klein Obituary
Wayne Klein
PEKIN — Wayne A. Klein, 61, of Pekin, formerly of Washington, passed away at 5:07 AM Friday, February 21, 2020, at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, with his family by his side.
Wayne was a member of the Laborers Local 165 for many years, working for multiple companies.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A time to celebrate his life will be Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 p.m. all at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Pastor Mike Forbis will officiate. To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
