|
|
Wayne L. Knaak
PEKIN - Wayne L. Knaak, 82, of Pekin, IL, passed away at 2:15 p.m. Monday, February 4, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Wayne was born on March, 21, 1936, in Pekin to Elmer and Irene (Bennet) Knaak. He married Frances "Jeannie" Larkin on July 8, 1956. She passed away on October 26, 2014.
Also preceding him in death were his parents.
Surviving are one son, David (Mary) Knaak of Peoria; one daughter, Mary Jenkins of Pekin; four grandchildren, Alaina (Julian) Taylor, Patrick (Karen) Knaak, Jessica (Jacob) Mills and Grant Knaak; three great-grandchildren, Lillian Taylor, Sophia Mills and Ava Mills; one brother, Darel "Butch" (Gail) Knaak of Manito; and two sisters, Beverly Smith of Terrell, TX and Helen "Cookie" Potter of Pekin, IL.
Wayne worked at Keystone Steel and Wire for 44 years, retiring in 1998. He was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ and a founding member of the Pekin Boat Club. He was a 55-year member of Empire Masonic Lodge #126 A.F.&A.M. of Pekin and a member of Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Peoria. He enjoyed hunting pheasant and quail and training dogs.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Drive, Pekin, with the Rev. Dr. Brian Byrne officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul United Church of Christ.
To express condolences online, go to www.hendersonfuneralcare.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019