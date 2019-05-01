|
|
Wayne Lulay
PEORIA - Wayne Lulay, formerly of Peoria, died on Friday, April 19, 2019.
He was born 1938 and raised in Peoria, where he played with his brother, Jack, on the infamous undefeated high school football team of Peoria Central in 1954, only to learn that during the game, his father died in the stands of a heart attack. He graduated from Bradly University and moved with his family to Villa Park, Illinois, where he served as Manager of the Village of Villa Park until he retired in 2000, before which he served the Village for 38 years, including as Director of Parks and Recreation. As Manager, the Village enjoyed the largest boost of economic growth in its then 85-year history. He enjoyed fine dining, art, live plays and music and spending time with his beloved wife, Sandra O'Neal Lulay; 3 daughters; 1 son; 8 grandkids; 2 great-grandkids; and his brother, Jack, who continues to reside in Peoria. He enjoyed vacationing with all of them in Marco Island, Florida, and Bemidji, Minnesota, and loved relaxing on beaches and collecting shells. The last 20 years of his life, he met the challenges of Parkinson's Disease with grace and courage and an ever-positive spirit and drive to continue to experience life with his friends and family.
He will be remembered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Steuerle Funeral Home in Villa Park on Saturday, May 4, 2019.
For more information, call 630-832-4161.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 1 to May 3, 2019