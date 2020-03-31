Home

Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
Resurrection Mausoleum,
Wayne P. Meyer


1934 - 2020
Wayne P. Meyer Obituary
Wayne P. Meyer
PEORIA - Wayne P. Meyer, 85, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Bickford of Peoria.
Wayne was born on Dec. 10, 1934, in Peoria, IL, to the late John and Ann (Harrison) Meyer. He married the love of his life, Marian (Menke) Meyer, on April 7, 1956. Marian passed away in June of 2015.
Wayne is survived by four daughters, Cindy (Phil) Bruckner of Bozeman, MT, Janet (Jerry) Abramson of Nashua, NH, Kathy (Bill) Wallace of Peoria, IL, and Diane (Rusty) Russell of Edwards, IL; 10 grandchildren, Daniel and Matthew Warbritton, Jennifer and Jonathan Coughlon, Jessica and Jacob Abramson and Ryan, Toshia Robert, and Joshua Bruckner; great-grandchild, Malachi; and one brother, John Meyer.
His sister, Ann Turnbow, preceded him in death.
Wayne graduated from Spalding High School and attended Bradley University. He worked as a Senior Design Engineer at Caterpillar, retiring after 40 years.
Wayne was a parishioner at St. Vincent de Paul Church for over 50 years, and was active in Tuesday Prayer Group and many other activities. He loved gardening, woodworking, rock collecting and Native American history.
A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Resurrection Mausoleum, with Fr. Stephen Willard officiating. A memorial Mass will be planned for a later time.
Memorials may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 6001 N. University St., Peoria, IL 61614.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020
