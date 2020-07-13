1/1
Wayne R. Moushon
1925 - 2020
BRIMFIELD - Wayne R. Moushon, age 94, of Brimfield passed away at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
He was born to Lester Lee and Mary (Burroughs) Moushon on November 13, 1925, in Peoria. He married Agnes Rae Condor on January 30, 1954, in Eureka.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Agnes of Brimfield; children, Danny (Debbie) Pumphrey of Spencerville, IN, Delbert (Linda) Pumphrey of Shreveport, LA, Sherman Roger (Donna) Pumphrey of Navarre, FL, Richard W. (Cheryl) Moushon of Russiaville, IN, Tony (Nancy) Moushon of Brimfield, Donald (Karen) Moushon of Shreveport, LA, Donna (Rodney) Willey of Hanna City, Robert Moushon of Bossier City, LA, Clayton (Joy) Moushon of East Peoria, Gaylan (Linda) Moushon of Washington, Linda L. Fornoff Moushon and John W. Mount Moushon; 30 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Harlan Moushon of Morton and Martha Tendall of Seneca.
He was preceded in death by six siblings.
Wayne graduated from East Peoria Community High School in 1943 and went on to serve in the United States Army. He worked as an insurance agent, and later served as a stockbroker. Wayne was a member of Richland Bridge Seventh-day Adventist Church in Chillicothe.
A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria.
Memorials may be made to Wayne's church.
Online condolences may be left at www.GaryDeitersFH.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
JUL
16
Funeral
10:00 AM
Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
444 E. Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
309-694-9831
