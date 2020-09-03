1/1
Wayne Roberts
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne Roberts
WASHINGTON – Wayne D. Roberts, 77, of Washington, passed away at 5:13 am Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at UnityPoint-Proctor in Peoria surrounded by his family.
He was born January 3, 1943 in Parish, AL to Charley and Ruby Raynes Roberts. He married Glenda L. Arend in Joliet on May 29, 1964. She preceded him in death on March 3, 2011. He was also preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Charles Vasalle; sister, Maxine Harrison; and brother, Charles Roberts.
Surviving are two daughters, Wynette Roberts of Peoria Heights and Sandy (Dan) Lane of Washington; two grandsons, Christian and Wesley Lane of Washington; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Wayne worked as an insulator with the International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators Local 17 for 36 years before retiring.
He was an avid Alabama football fan and the family invites attendees to wear Alabama gear. His love for Alabama football was second only to his love for his 2 grandsons, who were his pride and joy.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Family will receive friends from 1 to 3 pm Sunday, September 6, 2020, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 3 pm at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Social distancing and face coverings will be observed.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Wayne's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
Send Flowers
SEP
6
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved