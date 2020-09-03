Wayne Roberts
WASHINGTON – Wayne D. Roberts, 77, of Washington, passed away at 5:13 am Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at UnityPoint-Proctor in Peoria surrounded by his family.
He was born January 3, 1943 in Parish, AL to Charley and Ruby Raynes Roberts. He married Glenda L. Arend in Joliet on May 29, 1964. She preceded him in death on March 3, 2011. He was also preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Charles Vasalle; sister, Maxine Harrison; and brother, Charles Roberts.
Surviving are two daughters, Wynette Roberts of Peoria Heights and Sandy (Dan) Lane of Washington; two grandsons, Christian and Wesley Lane of Washington; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Wayne worked as an insulator with the International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators Local 17 for 36 years before retiring.
He was an avid Alabama football fan and the family invites attendees to wear Alabama gear. His love for Alabama football was second only to his love for his 2 grandsons, who were his pride and joy.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Family will receive friends from 1 to 3 pm Sunday, September 6, 2020, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 3 pm at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Social distancing and face coverings will be observed.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Wayne's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com
where condolences may also be sent to the family.