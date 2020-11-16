1/1
Wayne Wissel
Wayne Wissel
WASHINGTON - Wayne Weldon Wissel, 86, of Washington, IL, passed away at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at The Villas of Hollybrook-Washington.
He was born on December 15, 1933, to Lloyd Joseph and Pauline Florence (Hoeflin) Wissel. He married Mary Eleanor Conger on June 15, 1958, in Kewanee, IL. She passed away on December 18, 2016.
Surviving are his daughter, Deborah Dianne (Rick) Burrows; son, Daniel Wayne (Jinx) Wissel; grandson, Austin Daniel Wissel; two step-grandaughters; two step-grandsons; two step-great-granddaughters; and sister, Marilyn Armstrong of Eureka, along with her children, John, Marianne and Raymond Jr., and John's children and granddaughters.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers-in-law, Raymond Armstrong Sr. and the Reverend James R. Conger.
Wayne grew up on a dairy farm. He managed the warehouse at Sears, and later Wayne, along with wife, Mary, were instrumental in the founding of Wissel Trucking in Washington and then operated his trucking business until retirement. He and his children enjoyed showing Black Angus Cattle at area fairs and events. Wayne was a member of the First Baptist Church in Peoria and an associate member of the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Washington.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Private graveside services will be at Glendale Cemetery in Washington, with Pastor Charles McDonald officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Youth Farm of Children's Home Association, 7225 W. Plank Road, Peoria, IL 61604.
To share a memory or to leave a condolence for his family, please visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
