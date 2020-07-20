W.C. "Barney" Barnes
CREVE COEUR - W.C. "Barney" Barnes, 79, of Creve Coeur passed away and went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, July 18, 2020, peacefully, with his wife and daughter by his side. Heaven has gained another angel.
Born Jan. 9, 1941, in Coffee County, Tenn., to Thurman and Flossie (Gilley) Barnes, he married the love of his life, Pat Pumphrey of Creve Coeur, on Aug. 28, 1963. Together they enjoyed 56 years of Christian marriage.
Surviving are his wife of Creve Coeur; his daughter, Amy (Daryl) Barth of East Peoria, whom he adored so much; his precious grandchildren who were his life, James (Andrea Schuster) Breedlove Jr. of East Peoria, Sarah Breedlove of Creve Coeur and Addison Barth of East Peoria; and his great-granddaughter, Paisley Breedlove of East Peoria. He also is survived by three brothers, George (Evelyn) Barnes of Greenbrier, Tenn., Freddie Barnes of Tullahoma, Tenn., and Larry (Anjie) Barnes of Manchester, Tenn.; and one sister, Norene West of Bell Buckle, Tenn.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Beauman Barnes and Richard Barnes.
Barney worked for Caterpillar, Inc. for 32 years, retiring June 1, 1996. He was a retired member of U.A.W. Local 974, where he formerly served on the board. After retirement, he was very active on the Creve Coeur Zoning Board from 1985 to 1992. He also was a Trustee for several years on the Creve Coeur Village Board and at times served as Mayor Pro-tem when the Mayor could not be there. He also worked at the Creve Coeur Community Center and Ehrett's Hardware in Creve Coeur. He loved to golf and to work in his garden. He was loved by all who knew him. He loved spending time with his grandkids and family. He loved all his nieces and nephews.
He attended Glad Tidings Assembly of God in East Peoria.
Per his wishes, there will be no funeral or visitation. Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Midwest Affiliate, 530 Northeast Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, IL 61637; or the Alzheimer's Association
, Peoria Office, 614 West Glen Avenue, Peoria, IL 61614.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
.