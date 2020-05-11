|
|
Wendell Nash
PEORIA - Wendell Orrin Nash, age 94, of Peoria, Illinois, died and went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, May 8, 2020, at 10:12 p.m. He resided at Buehler Home at the time of his death.
He was born on February 8, 1926, to Orrin and Mary Nelle (Hanauer) Nash of Sharpsburg, Illinois. He married Julia Lee Hudson on August 14, 1954. She survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Julianne Gaston (Mark) of Marietta, GA, and Laura (Pilcher) Adcox (Tim) of Marietta, GA; and four grandchildren, Andrew Gaston (Jessica), Aaron Gaston (Megan) of Marietta, GA, Kalyn Pilcher of Colorado Springs, CO, and Kyle Pilcher of Nashville, TN. Also surviving are two brothers, Harlan Eugene Nash of Godfrey, IL, and Donald Nash of Hightstown, NJ; and one sister: Margaret (Marlou) Boggs of Springfield, IL. His family was important to him and he loved the time he spent with them.
He attended Sharpsburg Elementary School and Edinburg High School. After graduating from high school, he served as an aviation cadet in the Army Air Corps for two years. He graduated from Bradley University in 1950 with a degree in Business Administration. After graduating from Bradley University, he was employed as an assistant manager at Household Finance in Alton, IL, and St. Louis, MO, and later as an accountant for Pillsbury Mills in Springfield, IL. In 1955, he began his Caterpillar career in Decatur, IL, where he soon became a part of a new department called Data Processing. In 1969, he was transferred to Peoria, where he was a System Analyst in the Data Processing department until his retirement in 1985.
Wendell loved the Lord and spent much of his time serving his Lord and others. As a young adult, he and his preacher friend organized and held monthly Youth for Christ rallies in Christian County. At Faith Baptist Church in Decatur, he was a deacon, Sunday School superintendent and church moderator. He was a Sunday School teacher and elder at Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria. He was a member of the State Board of Child Evangelism Fellowship of Illinois for over 60 years and served as its treasurer for 40 years. In 2012, he was named Board Member Emeritus of Child Evangelism Fellowship and remained active until his death. He was on the International Board for CEF, Inc. for 9 years. He was the treasurer of the Camp Good News Committee for over 40 years and was business manager for several years. He was an active member of the West Peoria Camp of the Gideons International.
He and his wife went on two mission trips. In 1983, they went with a work team to the island of Guadeloupe, where he helped renovate and paint a boys' dormitory. In 1985, he and his wife spent three months in Cypress, where they lived with friends who were missionaries in the Middle East. While there, he installed and programmed their first computer system.
He served his community in a number of ways. He tutored at the Glen Oak school, served as an election judge and volunteered at the Peoria Christian Center. He was honored to receive the Peoria Christian Center's "Faithful Servant" award in 2007.
After he retired, he and his wife bought a motor home and traveled throughout the United States. They used his love for photography to document their travels and were happy to share their memories with others. As a result of their travels, they developed and presented a patriotic slide show depicting all of the state capitols with accompanying scenes typical of each state. This has been shown to a number of church groups, civic clubs and nursing centers.
He was a member of Caterpillar Campers Club and served as its treasurer. He enjoyed their monthly trips and companionship. He enjoyed sports. He played high school basketball. He was a fast ball pitcher for his hometown team. He played golf and bowled in the Caterpillar leagues. He also bowled at the Christian Center.
A private family graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Taylorville with sons-in-law, pastors Mark Gaston and Tim Adcox, officiating. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date at Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship of Illinois, 708 E. Archer, Peoria, IL 61603; or CEF, Inc., PO Box 348, Warrenton, MO 63383. McClure Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories of Wendell or condolences to his family may be shared online at www.mcclurefuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 11 to May 13, 2020