Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
127 South Logan Street
Lincoln, IL 62656
(217) 732-4155
Wendell R. Cross

Wendell R. Cross Obituary
Wendell R. Cross
HARTSBURG - Wendell R. Cross, 94, of Hartsburg passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL.
Wendell was born on July 8, 1924, in Hartsburg, IL, the son of Rudolph and Pearl (Goodpastor) Cross. He married Georgene Leesman on May 5, 1945, in Idaho. She preceded him in death on March 23, 2004.
Wendell is survived by his three sons, Gary (Janet) Cross of Emden, Tom (Kay) Cross of Clinton and Rick (Cathy) Cross of Minier; his grandchildren, Angie, Doug, Brad, Stacy, Ryan, David, Tony, Dustin and Brent; and his fourteen great-grandchildren.
Wendell was a farmer in the Hartsburg and Emden area his entire life. He proudly served his country during World War II from 1944-1946. He was also very active in many organizations, including The Hartsburg American Legion Post #1146, The Farm Bureau, St. John's Brotherhood, and served as Secretary of Hartsburg Grain for many years. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Illinois State Athletics fan.
Services for Wendell will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Hartsburg, IL, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. An evening visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, also at the church. Burial will follow the services at Hartsburg Union Cemetery in Hartsburg, IL.
Memorial donations may be made in Wendell's name to St. John's Lutheran Church or .
Services have been entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 13 to May 15, 2019
