Wendy L. Wirth
DUNLAP - Wendy L. Wirth, age 60, from Dunlap passed away peacefully at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, with her family by her side, on Thursday, November 12, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
She was born on September 19, 1960, in Midland, MI, to her parents, John and Lee (Brunswick) Wirth.
She is survived by her two daughters, Nicole and Alexis. Also, surviving are her sister, Candy (Rypczyk) and brother-in-law, Peter Rypczyk, of Long Lake, NY.
Preceding her in death were her mother, father, and both her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Wendy graduated from Michigan State University with a B.S. in 1982. In 1988, she graduated from California State University, Long Beach, with an M.B.A.
Upon graduation from Michigan State University, Wendy moved from Michigan to California for work. In 1991, she started her 25-year accounting career at Caterpillar. Wendy worked at multiple divisions while at Caterpillar. She worked at the BCP Division in North Carolina and then the TTT Division in East Peoria. From there, she started the international part of her career, working at the AT Division in England and then FGW in Northern Ireland. After her international work, she moved back to Peoria to work at multiple divisions. She finished her career at the Earthmoving Division, retiring in 2016.
Wendy's passion was being a mother, daughter and sister. Her daughters were the biggest joy of her life and she thoroughly enjoyed all their activities. She also loved to travel, and together with her daughters, explored 13 different countries, 29 National Parks, and even visited all 50 states in a 5 year period. If Wendy was not on the road traveling to a new destination, she was planning where her next trip might take her! Between her international work experience and travels with her daughters, Wendy visited 30 countries.
Wendy had a strong faith and was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church for almost 15 years.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woolsey Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria. Funeral services will be Wednesday, November 18, at 11 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Peoria. Entombment will be at Swan Lake Mausoleum.
Memorials made be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 4722 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria, IL 61614; or Redeemer Lutheran Church.
