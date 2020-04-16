|
Wendy S. Grim
DELAVAN - Wendy S. Grim, age 68, of Delavan, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 3:15 p.m. at OSF St Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born April 26, 1951 in Peoria to Donald and Margaret (Shannon) Miller. They preceded her in death.
She married Jerry Grim April 5, 1970 in Peoria Heights.
He survives along with four daughters: Geri Campen of Delavan, Traci (Patrick) Hietter of Delavan, Toni (Ronald) Bowen of East Peoria, Bobbi (Kevin) Krider of Delavan, 16 grandchildren 8 great-grandchildren, one sister, Chris (Rob) Markle of Mapleton, and two brothers: Donald Miller of Peoria and Bill (Greta) Miller of Marquette Heights.
Due to the Covid 19 virus, private graveside services will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Illinois Cancer Center on Rt 91, or the Illinois Lung Institute.
You may view Wendy's obituary online at www.davison-fulton.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020