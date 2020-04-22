|
Werner H. Koeslin
PEORIA - Werner H. Koeslin, 81, of Peoria died shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Independence Village in Peoria, IL.
He was born on December 2, 1938, on the family farm in Bruchdorf, East Prussia, Germany, to Otto Koeslin and Ida (Blumreiter) Koeslin. He married Elaine M. Krasovich Sheckler on December 26, 1981. She survives.
Also surviving are his only sister, Irmgard (Eddie) Mitscherling of Hartford, Wisconsin; two step-sons, David Sheckler of East Peoria, IL, and Mark (Kathy) Sheckler of Fairmount, TX; and two nieces, Diane Sobotta of West Bend, Wisconsin and Karin Mitscherling of Spain.
Werner, his mother, elderly grandparents and younger sister fled from East Prussia, Germany, to Western Germany during World War II, leaving the farm in August of 1944 in a horse-drawn, carpet-covered hay wagon with his mother at the reigns. Their goal was to escape the advancing Russian Army and they did. His father was in the German Army at that time and never returned from the Eastern Front.
Werner immigrated to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, from Wilster, Germany, in October of 1953 with his mother and sister. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, in 1962 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and took graduate courses in Engineering and Business Administration before starting work at Caterpillar, Inc. in July of 1963. He spent 38 years in Engine Design Engineering and Management with Caterpillar's Engine Division and retired in 2001 as a Concept and Consulting Engineer for engine design.
He was a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers for many years and a past chairman of the Central Illinois Section of ASME. He was a lifetime member of the German American Society in Peoria. He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church and memorials may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 6801 N. Allen Road, Peoria, IL 61614, in lieu of flowers.
There will be no visitation or services in Peoria, IL. Cremation rites will be accorded with Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington, IL. There will be a memorial in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at a later date, which has not yet been determined.
