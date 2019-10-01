|
Wesley A. Edwards
PEORIA - Wesley A. Edwards, 84, of Peoria, IL, passed away at 9:29 p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
He was born on June 7, 1935, in Jefferson City, MO, the son of John W. and Mildred E. Mueller Edwards. He married Betty Sugg on April 22, 1961, in Irving, IL.
Surviving are his wife and their children, Carol (Bill) Hartman and Lynn (Bonnie) Randle, both of Irving, IL, Loren (Brenda) Randle of Hanna City, IL, and Julie (Rick) Fromm of Peoria, IL. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Further surviving are one sister, Faye (Harold) Weller of Hillsboro, IL; along with a host of nieces and nephews.
He was a U.S. Army veteran. Wesley worked for Caterpillar Tractor Co. from 1973 until 1983, and later worked at Sears in Peoria until his retirement. After his retirement, Wesley touched the lives of many people, working at the Peoria Civic Center and for Dozer Field as an usher. He was a longtime member of First Christian Church Peoria, where he loved and served his church family in many capacities.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, October 7, 2019, at First Christian Church, 6400 N. University St., Peoria. Pastor Karen Merrick will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to his service, also at the church. Burial will be at a later date at Irving Cemetery in Irving, IL.
Memorials may be given to First Christian Church Peoria or the Central Illinois Parkinson's Support Group, 5114 N. Glen Park Place, Peoria, IL 61614.
To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019