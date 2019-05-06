Home

Wesley Drowns


Wesley Drowns Obituary
Wesley Drowns
PEKIN - Wesley M. Drowns, 87, of Pekin passed away at 2:43 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Born Oct. 13, 1931, in Blair, Neb., to Burt Oliver and Mary Edith (McMillan) Drowns, he married Lois Pollitt. He later married Alice Crader on April 21, 1995, in Pekin. She survives.
Also surviving are three sons, Marvin (Ruth) Drowns of Aledo and David Drowns and Jon Drowns, both of Pekin; one daughter, Tammy (Darren) Sundell of Bowling Green, Ky.; three stepsons and their loving families, Chuck Holzwarth of Sherman, Tom (Kim) Holzwarth of Franklin, Ind., and Dale (Jami) Holzwarth of Pekin; several grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; two sisters, Fern of Utah and Velma of California; and a half sister, Mary of Florida. He also leaves a special niece, Mary Jordan; and a special nephew, James Drowns.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Lois; and three brothers, Cecil Drowns, Albert Drowns and Frank Drowns.
He was a United States Army veteran of the Korean Conflict and served overseas in numerous places.
Wesley worked for Caterpillar, Inc. for 28 years in the hose plant, retiring in 1997.
An avid outdoorsman, he loved to hunt and fish. He also enjoyed motorcycles.
He was of the Christian faith and attended South Pekin Congregational Church.
A celebration of life gathering will be held from 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin, followed by a eulogy offered by the Rev. Ken Stewart and military rites accorded by the United States Army and the Tazewell Area Ceremonial Team.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 530 Northeast Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, IL 61614 or to South Pekin Congregational Church, P.O. Box 525, South Pekin, IL 61564..
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 6 to May 8, 2019
