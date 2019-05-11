|
Wesley Elliott
EAST PEORIA - Wesley J. Elliott, age 72, of East Peoria, Illinois, formerly of Mt. Sterling, Illinois, passed away at 12:35 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Farmington Country Manor Nursing Home in Farmington, Illinois.
He was born on August 13, 1946, in Quincy, Illinois, the son of Betty Jane (Howard) Elliott, but was raised by his grandmother, Mrs. Reta Howard of Mt. Sterling.
Wesley married Emma Joyce Perry on February 8, 1970, and she survives.
Mr. Elliott served his country in the United States Army from December 30, 1963, until December 19, 1966. He then went to work for Caterpillar Tractor Company, retiring in September of 1999.
Survivors include his wife, Emma Joyce Perry of East Peoria, Illinois; two daughters, Mrs. Julie Ann Buckerfield (Duane Grebner) of Washburn, Illinois, and Mrs. Kerry June Cronk (Byron) of Torrington, Wyoming; three grandchildren, Kortney Nicole Buckerfield (fiancée, Quintin Bucher) of Marietta, Illinois, and Weston David and Maria Anne Cronk, both of Torrington, Wyoming; one great-grandson, Everhett William Bucher of Marietta, Illinois; one brother, Michael Elliott (Barb) of Glen Arm, Illinois; and one sister, Kathleen Elliott of Monmouth, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his mother and a brother, John.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Hendricker Funeral Home in Mt. Sterling. Private burial will follow in the Perry Cemetery in Brown County, with military services conducted at the graveside by the Mt. Sterling American Legion Post #374 and the Illinois National Guard Funeral Honors Detail. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the Perry Cemetery or the Parkinson's Foundation.
Condolences for the family may be left on line at www.hendrickerfuneralhome.com.
The Hendricker Funeral Home in Mt. Sterling is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 11 to May 13, 2019