Wesley Ragland
HOPEDALE - Wesley G. "Buck" Ragland, 86, of Hopedale passed away at 9:55 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at his home.
He was born on July 22, 1933, in Marshall, AR, to Dennis and Ressie House Ragland. He married Gertrude White on January 12, 1952, in Hopedale, and she passed away on September 3, 2003. He later married Ruth Green on September 15, 2008, in Canton, and she survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Dennis (Shari) Ragland of Cape Coral, FL, and Brad (Lisa) Ragland of Hopedale; one step-son, Bill (Kayla) Green of Secor; one step-daughter, Heather (Eric) Lenington of Tremont; nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one infant daughter, Brenda Renee; one son, Randy; one grandson, Tyler; one half brother, James Arthur Lay; and one half sister, Kathy Veach.
Wes and his wife founded Ragland Builders in Hopedale in 1969.
He enjoyed fishing and watching the St. Louis Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys.
He was a member of Living Hope Community Church in Hopedale, where his funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020. Pastor Roger Springer will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, also at the church. Social distancing will be practiced. Burial will be in Orndorff Cemetery in Hopedale. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Living Hope Community Church or TAPS.
To express condolences online, visit SOSwaldfh.com" target="_new" rel="nofollow">www.daviSOSwaldfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.