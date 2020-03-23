|
Wesley Rollin Bantz
PEORIA - Wesley Rollin Bantz, age 77, of Peoria, IL, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at 3:29 p.m. at UnityPoint Health-Methodist, with his family by his side.
Wesley was born on February 20, 1943, in Peoria, IL, to Rollin and Phyllis (Elliott) Bantz. He married the love of his life 55 years ago, Rose Marie (Wrestler) Bantz, on November 3, 1964, in Charleston, S.C., in the U.S. Navy Chapel.
Wesley is survived by his daughter, Lisa Marie (Greg) Woiwode of Manito, IL; his grandchildren, Abigail Marie Starnes of Pekin, IL, Hanna Nicole Starnes of Manito, IL, and Brandon Cole Starnes of Dunlap, IL; five great-grandchildren, his Princesses, Ayla Marie Hawkins and Journey Rose Spees of Pekin, IL, Kaiden Michael and Karter Cole Hill of Manito, IL, and Ryker J.T. and Zayde G.C. Starnes of Dunlap; his brother, Everett (Jane) Bantz of Ballwin, MO; his sister, Janet (Dennis) Glavin of Peoria, IL; his stepmother, Martha Bantz of Peoria, IL; brothers-in-law, Steven (Janet) Wrestler of Colorado Springs, CO, and Dennis Wrestler of Telluride, CO; nephews, Brent (Andrea) Bantz and Ian Ferraris; and nieces, Stacy (Rory) King and Anna Glavin.
Wesley was preceded in death by his father and mother, Rollin and Phyllis Bantz; his in-laws, Frank and Dorothy (Krider) Wrestler; and the greatest sadness in his life was the deaths of his dearly beloved wife, Rose Marie (Wrestler) Bantz in 2013, and their only son, Steven George Bantz in 2012.
The greatest joy in his life was all the time he spent with his family. He loved to be outside, swimming, riding the golf cart and playing with his grandchildren. He was the rock of his family and taught us all many important and good life skills. He was always there and helped his family and friends when anyone needed anything. He was a Big Teddy Bear with a True Heart of Gold. Wes and Rose loved to host family events. For many years, family and neighborhood children enjoyed their Halloween walks and Easter Egg Hunts.
Wesley was raised in Yates City, IL, and was a proud graduate of the Class of 1961. He then proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1961-1966 on the USS Luce DLG-7 as a Petty Officer SK-2.
He then went on to become a proud member and BA of Carpenters Local #183, then Millwrights Local #1051 member, on the negotiating committee and an Apprentice Training Judge. Wesley was very honored and proud to receive his 50th year membership pin.
After working various Union jobs, he started Mid-America Systems, Inc. (MAS) from his home garage in 1982. He was the sole Founder/Owner/President and CEO of Mid-America Systems (MAS) for 38 years, continuing to grow into the successful business it is today. MAS was his "baby" "team" and "family!" He was a passionate, honest and hard working man his whole life. He would give you the shirt off his back and always took care of his family, friends and employees.
He was a huge NASCAR fan. Wesley was a Charlotte Motor Speedway Club Permanent Seat Holder, since 1964. He enjoyed going to many NASCAR races with his friends and hosting his annual NASCAR parties. GO FAST TURN LEFT!
Wesley was formerly the Peoria Civic Chorale President, as well as the President of the Dunlap Booster Club. He also sponsors a Scholar Award every year in honor and memory of his son, Steve, to the most academically gifted 4-year football player at Dunlap High School.
Due to the current circumstances of social distancing, private graveside services will be at Mt. Hawley Cemetery in Peoria on Thursday, March 26. We will be planning a celebration of life in the upcoming months with great hopes to hear all of your favorite memories with Wes and truly remember the remarkable man he was.
Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020