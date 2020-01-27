Home

Wilbur Lee "Bill" Bloompott


1931 - 2020
Wilbur Lee "Bill" Bloompott Obituary
Wilbur Lee "Bill" Bloompott
BARTONVILLE - Wilbur Lee "Bill" Bloompott, 88, of Henderson, Nevada, formerly of Bartonville, Illinois, passed away in his sleep at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020.
He was born on February 11, 1931, to William and Jayne (Eagleson) Bloompott in Pekin, Illinois. He graduated from Manual Training High School in 1949. He was an accomplished trumpet player in his high school band and, after graduation, went on to form his own band and won a chance to play on television as the Bill & Bill show! He played "Taps" at American Legions and Veterans of Foreign War clubs for funerals. He was a member of the American Legion Post 979 in Bartonville and also a Marine Reservist.
He married Barbara A. Tockes from Peoria, Illinois, in Indiana on May 29,1954. Barbara passed away on December 5, 1992, and together they had 4 children.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Debra S. Bloompott; and one son-in-law, Jim Church.
He is survived by one son, William Bret (Kathy), who still resides in Bartonville; oldest daughter, Diana O'Connor (Kevin), who resides in Henderson, Nevada; and Denise Church (Jim), who resides in Ft. Worth/Haltom City, Texas. He has 5 grandchildren, Shelby (Jake) of Northport, Florida, Brittney (Rafa) of Georgia, Kenny (Monica) of San Antonio, Texas, Jesse James (Sierra) in Ft Worth/Haltom City, Texas, and Christian Bloompott of Bartonville. He has numerous great-grandchildren, Haley, Taylor, Kayla, Meya, Kyra, Karson, Cayden, Jose and Dante.
No services are planned, however, Bill will be interned alongside his wife, Barbara, in Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria, Illinois, with immediate family only.
Please send no flowers, but if anyone would like to send a donation in honor of our father, his favorite charities are The and ASPCA or any animal organization.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020
