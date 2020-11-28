1/1
Wilburn D. Smith
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilburn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilburn D. Smith
FARMINGTON - Wilburn D. Smith of Farmington died on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
He was born to Wilburn Smith and Garnet Forsyth Smith on March 3, 1946, in Peoria. He married Nancy Walker and later married Connie Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Connie; and his friend, Nancy. He loved his five children, Roberta (Ronald "Punch") Dean of Creve Coeur, K. Aaron (Moriki) Smith of Gridley, Heidi (Tim) Dowell of East Peoria, Allison (Alex) Smith of Bellevue and Clayton Smith of Farmington. He adored his five grandchildren, Bailey Dean of Saint Louis, Haley, Paris and Trey Dowell of East Peoria and Arya Smith of Bellevue; and his 5 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one sister, Garnet Kerr; two brothers, Daryl (Pat) Smith and David (Rose) Smith; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 4 brothers and one sister.
Wilburn served in the Navy as an electronics technician. He then worked for 33 years as an electrician at Caterpillar. He was an accomplished woodworker and loved building things. He thought there was only one way to do a job, the Wilburn way. He loved to travel and enjoyed taking his children along. He loved all types of music and was a collector of vinyl albums. He loved animals and never met a dog that didn't love him. He loved eating out and his favorite meal was the #1 combo at Hardee's. His favorite morning pastime was having breakfast with his friend of over 20 years, John Robbins. He was able to early vote and was so proud to be part of voting Trump out of office.
Wilburn loved and was loved by his family. If you met him once, odds are you would never forget him.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Book Bag Buddy Program to provide meals for children at Cuba Elementary, P.O. Box 80, Cuba, IL 61427; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services is assisting the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.schmidthaller.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service
1625 W Candletree Drive Suite D
Peoria, IL 61614
3096997208
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved