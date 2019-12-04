|
|
Wilfred W. "Okie" Nice
PEORIA - Wilfred W. "Okie" Nice, 83, of Marion, KS, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Marion, KS.
He was born on June 6, 1936, in Kingfisher County, OK, to Willard and Dorothy (Smith) Nice. He married Wilma A. Begner on June 29, 1958, in Peoria, IL, and she survives.
Also surviving are his son, Dennis Nice of Marion, KS; granddaughter, Ceri Lyn Nice of Wichita, KS; grandson, Jordon Nice of Newton, KS; and one sister, Norma (Jerry) Klein of Marion, KS.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jane Craig; and sister, Carol Helmer.
He retired from Caterpillar after 30 years, moving to Kansas. He enjoyed farming and raising cattle with his son, Dennis; and grandson, Jordan. Visitation will be held on December 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Yazel-Megli-Zeiner Funeral Home in Marion. Funeral services will be held on December 7, at 10:30 a.m. at the Eastmoor United Methodist Church in Marion, KS.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be directed to St. Luke's Hospital, 535 S. Freeborn, Marion, KS 66861.
Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of "Okie" at www.ymzfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019