Wilhelmina "Willie" A. Mohr
GLASFORD - Wilhelmina "Willie" A. Mohr, 96, of Greenup, IL (formerly of Springfield and Glasford IL), passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 6, 2019 at Cumberland Rehab and Healthcare Center. She was born on July 23, 1923 in Glasford, Illinois to John and Mary W. Hammerich Riekena, and was the third-youngest of eight. Willie married Raymond Mohr on December 19, 1948 in Glasford and he preceded her in death on November 4, 2015.
Mrs. Mohr is survived by her granddaughter Courtney (Nick) Chancellor of Lombard, IL, three great-grandchildren: Daniel, Jack and Lily Chancellor, one sister Della Hull and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by six siblings: Trentje (Tena), Margaret, John, Chris, Elmer, and Don; and two daughters: Paula Shepard and Pamela Goodman.
Willie worked for Illinois Bell Telephone Company for many years. She was a member of the Springfield Motorboat Club, and Faith Lutheran Church for many years. She and her husband Ray spent many years of their retirement traveling the West and South by car, and they loved to golf, and garden together at their home. Much time was spent with her extended family over the years, and they took many vacations together and attended annual family reunions. She was famous for her cooking and baking – especially her pies and cookies. She was well loved by everyone, and will be very missed.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday October 21, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church, 2800 West Jefferson, with burial to follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at church. Memorial contributions may be made to research for Alzheimer's Disease: https://www.alz.org/alzheimers-dementia/research_progress or to Cumberland Rehab and Healthcare Center, 300 North Marietta Street, Greenup, IL. 62428. Please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019