Will Charles Flynn
PEORIA - Our hero, Will Charles Flynn, 15, passed peacefully in his father's arms surrounded by those he loved at 2:27 pm on June 16th. Will is survived by his father, James (Tricia Fox) Flynn; his mother, Michelle Clayton; his sisters, Caitlin (Thomas) Symbersky, Erin (Ethan Westart) Flynn, Moira (Skye Lenamon) Flynn, and Anna Flynn; stepsisters, Zoe and Zara Nyhus; stepbrother, Zane Nyhus; grandparents, Jim (Trish) Flynn and Jerry (Wilma) Clayton; one nephew, Colton Symbersky; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins who adored him.
Will fought a long and brave battle with Cystic Fibrosis. He underwent a double lung transplant at St. Louis Children's Hospital in June 2019 and enjoyed one amazing year of breathing easy and living his best life with his family.
Besides his family, Will loved the Chicago Cubs, the St. Louis Blues, and nice shoes. He loved riding his bike, doing his hair, cooking for family, listening to country music, playing with his dogs and working at The Country Club BBQ. His spirit was a bright albeit brief gift to everyone who knew him.
Private services for the family will be held Saturday, June 20th from 9:30 am-12 pm at St. Marks Church in Peoria. An outdoor Celebration of Life for friends and family will be held at St. Marks school playground from 6:00 pm - 9:00pm. As a tribute to Will, we ask that anyone attending wear their Cubs or St. Louis Blues attire of choice and favorite shoes.
Private burial will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Forest Park Forever Fund (forestparkforever.org), Ronald McDonald House (rmhc.org), and Donate Life (donatelife.net).
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences to www.wrightandsalmon.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.