Willa Dean Martin
PEKIN - Willa Dean Martin, 93, of Pekin, IL, passed away at 6:03 p.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Pekin Manor.
Willa was born on January 17, 1927, in West Frankfort, IL, to John and Zettie (Hilbun) Copeland. She married William F. Martin on September 28, 1945, in Peoria, IL. He passed away on January 16, 2015.
Also preceding her in death were one son-in-law, Frank L. Shanklin; one daughter-in-law, Julie Martin; three sisters; two brothers; two step-sisters; and one half sister.
Surviving are one son, Steve (Stacy) Martin of Pekin; two daughters, Vickie Shanklin of North Pekin and Debra (Kevin) Wallisa of Washington, IL; five grandchildren, Keri, Kai, Adam, Frank and Kevin; seven great-grandchildren, Dalton, Kynzie, Ethan, Nolan, Cole, Chase and Cameron; one step-granddaughter, Heidi; and one step-great-granddaughter, Ava Rose.
Willa was a member of the VFW Auxiliary. She enjoyed bowling, baking cookies and shopping for her grandchildren. She will always be remembered for her gentle, sweet and kind personality and her love of family.
Private graveside services will be held at Glendale Memorial Gardens. There will be no visitation.
Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Creve Coeur VFW.
Willa's tribute page is available at www.hendersonfuneralcare.com, where condolences may also be sent to his family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 3 to May 5, 2020