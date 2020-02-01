|
Willa Sue Yordy
MORTON - Willa Sue (Sitton) Yordy, 86, of Morton, beloved wife, mother, Grammi and servant of the Lord, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor in Peoria.
She was born on March 23, 1933, in Peoria to her much loved parents, Eddie and Esther (Herrmann) Sitton.
While attending Bradley University in 1953, she met the love of her life, Jim Yordy, at the Heart of Illinois Fair cattle show. They began married life at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas, before returning to Morton to put down roots on the family farm. April 17 of this year would have been their 65th wedding anniversary.
She was a loving and devoted mother to four daughters, Kim (Steve) Belser, Susan (Dave) Anderson, Christy (Mike) Unzicker and Jane (Darin) Hoffmire, all of Morton; sweet Grammi to Brad (Julie) Belser, Brent Belser, Matthew (Tammy) Anderson, Paul Anderson, Chad (Chanel) Unzicker, Amy Unzicker, Hayley (Alec) Troemel, Jamie (Lance) Kieser and Casey Hoffimire; and Great-Grammi to Nora Belser, Allie, Lilly, Ty and Griffin Anderson and Claramae Unzicker. She will be dearly missed by her family and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her adored sister, Marlyn (Bob) Wilkins.
Willa Sue's greatest delight was caring for her family and those the Lord brought into her life. Quilting, sewing, cooking for others and raising beautiful flowers gave her great joy. She especially loved making carrot cakes, strawberry cheesecakes and delicious caramels. She radiated the love of Jesus and her life was a living example of her faith.
She was a member of First Mennonite Church in Morton, where she served faithfully for many years in many ways.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at First Mennonite Church in Morton. A celebration of this life well lived will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the church. A private family burial at Pleasant Grove Mennonite Cemetery in Tremont will preceed the service on Thursday.
Her family would be honored to have donations given in her memory to First Mennonite Church School Kit Project or Ronald McDonald House in Peoria.
To view Willa Sue's online video tribute or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020