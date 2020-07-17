Willamae Ladendorf
WASHINGTON – Willamae I. Ladendorf, 89, of Washington passed away at 5:35 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Hallmark House in Pekin.
She was born July 19, 1930, in East Peoria to the late Arthur and Ida Hartter Meinders. She was also preceded in death by one son, Fred "Randy" Ladendorf.
Surviving are one daughter, Beth (Dennis) Doolan of Washington; six grandchildren, Mike (Tanya) Doolan of Washington, Beth (Steve) Peters of Washington, Lisa (Loran) Hoffman of Washington, Adam (Stephanie) Ladendorf of Goodfield, Ryan (Missy) Ladendorf of Kansas City, KS, Heather (Scott) Young of Pekin; 13 great-grandchildren; one sister, Nelda Ford of Washington; and daughter-in-law, Aprille Ladendorf of Pekin.
Willamae worked for many years at Addressograph-Multigraph in Peoria. She later worked for OSF St. Francis Hospital where she retired from.
She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, as well as the Golden State Warriors.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Because of current COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no celebration of life at this time. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
