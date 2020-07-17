1/1
Willamae Ladendorf
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willamae's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willamae Ladendorf
WASHINGTON – Willamae I. Ladendorf, 89, of Washington passed away at 5:35 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Hallmark House in Pekin.
She was born July 19, 1930, in East Peoria to the late Arthur and Ida Hartter Meinders. She was also preceded in death by one son, Fred "Randy" Ladendorf.
Surviving are one daughter, Beth (Dennis) Doolan of Washington; six grandchildren, Mike (Tanya) Doolan of Washington, Beth (Steve) Peters of Washington, Lisa (Loran) Hoffman of Washington, Adam (Stephanie) Ladendorf of Goodfield, Ryan (Missy) Ladendorf of Kansas City, KS, Heather (Scott) Young of Pekin; 13 great-grandchildren; one sister, Nelda Ford of Washington; and daughter-in-law, Aprille Ladendorf of Pekin.
Willamae worked for many years at Addressograph-Multigraph in Peoria. She later worked for OSF St. Francis Hospital where she retired from.
She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, as well as the Golden State Warriors.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Because of current COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no celebration of life at this time. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Willamae's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved