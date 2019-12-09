|
Willard "Willie" Densberger
PEORIA - Willard F. "Coach" "Willie" Densberger, 92, of Peoria passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Peoria on September 29, 1927, to Randolph and Lucy (Heinz) Densberger.
In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by his sister, Bernice Bishop; and his oldest son, Mark.
Willie is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Rita A.; their children, Randy (Amy) of Aurora, IL, Jim (Jenny) of Geneseo, IL, and Nancy (John) Schoolman of St Louis, MO; daughter-in-law, Shelly; and nine grandchildren, Justin, Kori, Jordan, Krista, Brian (Alyssa), Clay, Adam, Mark and Erin.
Willie was a graduate of Spalding HS and Bradley University. He was a member of the 1944 and 1945 Illinois All-State HS football team. Willie proudly served in the U.S. Army for 6 years. He was a member of St. Philomena Church, a carpenter (local 183), teacher and coach at Bergan High School for 26 years until retirement in 1989.
In addition to spending time with his grandchildren, Willie enjoyed fishing, boating, painting and woodworking.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Wright & Salmon Mortuary from 4 to 6 p.m., with a funeral Mass at St. Philomena Church on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at 10 a.m., with a half-hour prior visitation. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in West Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019