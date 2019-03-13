Home

Willard E. "Jr." Weakley

Willard E. "Jr." Weakley Obituary
Willard E. "Jr." Weakley
PEKIN - Willard Edward "Jr." Weakley, 78, of Pekin passed away at 2:05 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Generations at Riverview in East Peoria.
He was born on June 1, 1940, in Pontiac, IL, to Willard and Verna (Abraham) Weakley. He married Ruth Ashby on June 15, 1969, in Pekin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one granddaughter, Alexandra Elizabethann Weakley; and two sisters, Sharon Spiesz and Patty Swing.
Willard is survived by his wife, Ruth; one son, Brent (Amy) Weakley of Washington; brother, Don (Rose) Weakley; grandchildren, Lynae (Cory) Smith and Bryson Weakley; and two great-grandchildren, Alina and Avva.
Willard was a truck driver for Superior Consolidated Industries, Inc., retiring in 2009 after 17 years of service. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and was a member of Peoria Motorcycle Club. He was also a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles #1869.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Drive, Pekin. A visitation will be immediately prior to the service from 12 noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Lancaster Cemetery in Glasford on Saturday, March 23, 2019.
Memorials may be made to Toys for Tots.
To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.hendersonfuneralcare.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019
