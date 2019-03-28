|
Willard G. "Jumpy" Jump
CANTON — Willard G. "Jumpy" Jump, 86, of Canton passed away at 7:20 PM on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Graham Hospital. He was born on May 30, 1932, in Canton to Raymond and Crystal (Thompson) Jump. He married Betty Chasteen on October 18, 1954, in Canton, she preceded him in death on September 28, 2005.
Jumpy was preceded in death by his parents; one grandchild; two brothers, Richard Jump and Raymond "Ponzo" Jump; and two sisters, Rosie Duke and Alice Livingston.
Surviving are four children, Marti Noreuil of Canton, Pam Lutes of Davenport, IA, Kathy (Jim) Davis of Pekin, and Billy (Pam) Jump of Canton; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Ronald (Anna) Jump of Canton.
In his younger years, Jumpy worked for Perkins Gardens and later worked as a foreman in Department 20 for International Harvester for over 30 years. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.
Services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton, IL, where a visitation will be held from 10-11 AM. Rev. Monroe Bailey will officiate. Burial will follow at High Bridge Cemetery in Dunfermline, IL. Memorials can be made to the First Baptist Church Food Pantry. To view Jumpy's DVD or to make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019