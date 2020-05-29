Willella Rebecca Rich
SPRING BAY - Willella Rebecca "Lella" Rich, 92, of Spring Bay, IL passed away peacefully at 1:57 am on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Snyder Village in Metamora, IL. She was born on September 29, 1927 in Spring Bay, IL to William L. and Emma (Reiman) Williams. She married Bruce H. Rich on October 12, 1947 at the Spring Bay United Methodist Church. He passed away on February 22, 2007.
Surviving are her son Lonie R. Rich of Spring Bay; daughter Sheri K. (Jay) Brenneman of Spring Bay; grandchildren Heather (Phil) Mercier of Geneva, IL, Holly (Josh) Riekena of Dunlap, and Jake Brenneman of Germantown Hills and Alex (Mary) Brenneman of East Peoria; great-grandchildren Nolan, Bryn Rebecca, Reagan and Camden Riekena, Addison and Peyton Lella Mercier, and Caden Bruce Brenneman; sister Shirley (Lyle) Hardman; niece Leeanne Hardman; and great-nephew Kolton Rohman. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Willella was a 1945 graduate of Spring Bay Township High School. She graduated on March 15, 1966 from Liberty Beauty College. Lella was a self-employed beautician for over 30 years. She had also worked at Caterpillar in clerical and had been a teacher at Hillside Grade School which was a one room schoolhouse located on Upper Spring Bay Road. She was a life-long member of RiversEdge United Methodist Church in Spring Bay.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at RiversEdge United Methodist Church in Spring Bay with Pastor Binu Penial officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 pm on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the church. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Metamora. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to RiversEdge United Methodist Church, 500 N. Chicago St., Spring Bay, IL 61611 or to Snyder Village, 1200 E. Partridge St., Metamora, IL 61548. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
SPRING BAY - Willella Rebecca "Lella" Rich, 92, of Spring Bay, IL passed away peacefully at 1:57 am on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Snyder Village in Metamora, IL. She was born on September 29, 1927 in Spring Bay, IL to William L. and Emma (Reiman) Williams. She married Bruce H. Rich on October 12, 1947 at the Spring Bay United Methodist Church. He passed away on February 22, 2007.
Surviving are her son Lonie R. Rich of Spring Bay; daughter Sheri K. (Jay) Brenneman of Spring Bay; grandchildren Heather (Phil) Mercier of Geneva, IL, Holly (Josh) Riekena of Dunlap, and Jake Brenneman of Germantown Hills and Alex (Mary) Brenneman of East Peoria; great-grandchildren Nolan, Bryn Rebecca, Reagan and Camden Riekena, Addison and Peyton Lella Mercier, and Caden Bruce Brenneman; sister Shirley (Lyle) Hardman; niece Leeanne Hardman; and great-nephew Kolton Rohman. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Willella was a 1945 graduate of Spring Bay Township High School. She graduated on March 15, 1966 from Liberty Beauty College. Lella was a self-employed beautician for over 30 years. She had also worked at Caterpillar in clerical and had been a teacher at Hillside Grade School which was a one room schoolhouse located on Upper Spring Bay Road. She was a life-long member of RiversEdge United Methodist Church in Spring Bay.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at RiversEdge United Methodist Church in Spring Bay with Pastor Binu Penial officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 pm on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the church. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Metamora. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to RiversEdge United Methodist Church, 500 N. Chicago St., Spring Bay, IL 61611 or to Snyder Village, 1200 E. Partridge St., Metamora, IL 61548. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 29 to May 31, 2020.