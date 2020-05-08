Home

POWERED BY

Services
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
Inurnment
To be announced at a later date
Glendale Cemetery
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William A. Hill


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William A. Hill Obituary
William A. Hill
WASHINGTON – William A. Hill, 60, of East Peoria and formerly of Washington, IL, died at 5:35 pm Sunday, May 3, 2020.
He was born on March 26, 1960 in Peoria, IL to William and Carolyn Piehl Hill, who preceded him in death.
Surviving are 2 daughters; Megan Hill of Peoria Heights, IL, and Caitlin Hill of Peoria, IL, and 1 brother, Larry (Kim) Hill of Bloomington, IL.
William worked at SimplexGrinnell in the fire installation division in Florida. He always enjoyed cooking, watching cooking shows, anything to do with cars, gardening, and spending time with his daughters. He was a loving father and caring friend.
Cremation rites have been accorded and inurnment will be at Glendale Cemetery in Washington at a later date. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the American Kidney Fund.
William's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to his family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 8 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -