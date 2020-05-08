|
William A. Hill
WASHINGTON – William A. Hill, 60, of East Peoria and formerly of Washington, IL, died at 5:35 pm Sunday, May 3, 2020.
He was born on March 26, 1960 in Peoria, IL to William and Carolyn Piehl Hill, who preceded him in death.
Surviving are 2 daughters; Megan Hill of Peoria Heights, IL, and Caitlin Hill of Peoria, IL, and 1 brother, Larry (Kim) Hill of Bloomington, IL.
William worked at SimplexGrinnell in the fire installation division in Florida. He always enjoyed cooking, watching cooking shows, anything to do with cars, gardening, and spending time with his daughters. He was a loving father and caring friend.
Cremation rites have been accorded and inurnment will be at Glendale Cemetery in Washington at a later date. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the American Kidney Fund.
William's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to his family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 8 to May 10, 2020