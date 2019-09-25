|
William "Bill" A. Jenks Jr.
PEORIA - William "Bill" A. Jenks Jr., 90, of Peoria passed away at 5:27 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in East Peoria.
He was born on July 28, 1929, in Peoria to William and Mary E. (Hampton) Jenks Sr. He married Viola E. Steelman on June 26, 1954, in Creve Coeur, and she preceded him in death on August 8, 2012.
Bill was also preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Ray and Wilbur Jenks; and one sister, Donna Schoedel.
Surviving are four children, William (Nancy) Jenks III of Peru, Robert Jenks of Pekin, Gene Jenks of Bartonville and Gail Jenks of Bartonville; and six grandchildren, Phillip Jenks, Christina Ellis, Jessica, William "Will" and Jennifer Jenks and Courtney Ellis.
Bill worked as an OTR truck driver. He was a member of the Teamster Union. Bill enjoyed fishing, camping and traveling.
Bill served during the Korean War in the United States Navy.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Endsley-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Bartonville, where a visitation will be held from 12 noon to 1 p.m. Pastor Lloyd Brock will officiate. Burial will follow at Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria, IL.
Memorials can be made to the .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019