William Arnold


1927 - 2020
William Arnold Obituary
William Arnold
WASHINGTON - William Arnold, 92, of Washington passed away at 10:28 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Generations at Riverview in East Peoria, with his wife by his side.
He was born on November 22, 1927, in Bloomington, IL, to the late William F. and Goldie (Gash) Arnold. He married June (Schmider) Arnold on September 4, 1948, in Creve Coeur, IL.
Surviving are his wife of 71 years, June; and seven children, Holly (GI) Cooper, David Arnold, Debra (Bill) Watkins, Larry (Teresa) Arnold, Jennifer Delaney, Donna Arnold and Ron (Chris) Arnold; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his son, Steven Arnold; and his brother, Melvin Arnold.
Bill served his country during World War II, first as a Merchant Marine from 1944 to 1945. He then enlisted in the Navy, where he served until 1947. After the war, he enlisted in the Navy Reserve until 1952. Over the years, he held many jobs to support and care for his family, retiring from Caterpillar in 1989 after 25 years.
Bill was an avid reader and a lover of classic films. He built a home for his family by reading a book and that house still stands today in Creve Coeur. He could fix almost anything that was broken and build anything that he put his heart to. He also enjoyed his wife's singing and would record her on his camera while she sang karaoke. Bill loved his family, nothing came before his wife and family. He was a true family man.
Visitation and services with military honors will be scheduled at a later time. Inurnment will be at Glendale Cemetery in Washington. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Northern Tazewell Rescue Squad.
Bill's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020
