William "Bill" Barnett
PEORIA - William "Bill" Barnett, 75, of Peoria, IL, passed away at 10:45 a.m. on Monday, May 31, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, surrounded by his family.
He was born on January 23, 1944, in Peoria to Robert and Virginia (Cheesman) Barnett. He married Jerrylin Harrold on November 23, 1963, in Peoria, IL. She survives.
Bill is also survived by two daughters, Lynn (Don) Hahn and Terilyn Sewell, both of Peoria, IL; one son, William Barnett of Mapleton; six grandchildren, Jordyn (Taylor) Helms, Kalidonia Barnett, Landon Hahn, Ronnie (Katelyn) Sewell, Ryne Sewell and Phoebe Sewell; and three great-grandchildren, Sadie Lynn Helms and Kenley and Klaira Sewell; one brother, Michael Barnett; and one sister, Norma Woods.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He graduated from Southern Illinois University with his Bachelor's Degree of Science in Education in 1968; Bradley University with his Master of Arts in Education in 1976; and Western Illinois University with his Degree of Education Specialist in 1993. He was employed at Illini Bluffs Unit District 327 for 27 years and was then Superintendent at Limestone-Walters Grade School for eight years. He was also the interim superintendent at Hollis Grade School and Parkview Grade School in Creve Coeur, IL.
Bill loved a lot of things, but he truly loved the outdoors! He loved to hunt and fish and passed on a family tradition of trout fishing in Branson, MO, on Lake Taneycomo that his father passed on to him. He enjoyed playing his guitar and singing old country music songs around campfires while his friends and family sang along. Bill also enjoyed to talk to people, whether they were friends or not, no one was a stranger to Bill.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 4, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Limestone-Walters Grade School, 8223 W. Smithville Road, Bartonville. Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Bartonville. Additional visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Limestone-Walters Grade School.
You may view Bill's obituary online at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 1 to June 3, 2019