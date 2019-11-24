|
William "Bill" Bernard Richard Real
BRADFORD - William "Bill" Bernard Richard Real, 85, of Bradford, Illinois, passed into God's eternal grace on Friday, November 22, 2019.
Bill was born in Peoria, IL, to Mark and Mae Real on August, 9, 1934. He was a lifelong resident of Bradford, IL, and he was a graduate of Bradford High School, Class of 1953. As a young man, he worked for the family at the Real Dairy in Bradford, IL, and later at Pabst Brewing Company in Peoria Heights, IL. He joined the United States Marine Corps after high school and was stationed at Camp Pendleton, CA, for the 4 years of his active duty. After his time in the Marines, he returned to Bradford and ran the CITGO City Service gas station at the corner of Arbor and Main Street in Bradford. He met his future bride, Mary Weber of Wyoming, IL, at the CITGO station. They were married in Wyoming, IL, on July 31, 1965, and have celebrated 54 years together.
Bill worked at Caterpillar Tractor Company for 30 years, with many of those years at the Hose Plant in Mossville, IL. He was a lifelong member of the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Bradford. He spent his retirement keeping a watchful eye on the corner of Silver & Gold, participating frequently at the "Liar's Table," and selling Bradford American Legion Tickets. As a pro-union Democrat, Bill enjoyed political discussions and was always proud to vote.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; and his four daughters, Maureen Real of Chicago, IL, Bridget Real of Atkinson, IL, Courtney (Jeannie Sevidal) Real of Torrance, CA, and Colleen (Griffin) Leininger of Wheaton, IL. He was the proud grandfather to his two grandchildren, Olivia Leininger, 11, and William Leininger, 9. He is also survived by his sister, Marcia (Real) O'Connell of Silver Spring, MD.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mark and Mae (Harney) Real; as well as his siblings, Bob Real, Rosemary (Real) Holland, Lois (Real) Miller, Tom Real, Betty Real and Joanne Real.
The Real family wishes to thank the Bradford community for their endless support through the years. We would also like to thank the compassionate caregivers at St. Joseph's Nursing Home in Lacon, IL.
Visitation will be held at the Grant-Johnson Funeral Home in Bradford, IL, on Friday, November 29, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m., with a Rosary service recited at 3:30 p.m., prior to the visitation. Funeral will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Bradford, IL, on Saturday, November 30, 2019, beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Bradford, IL, with military rites accorded by the Bradford American Legion Post 445.
In lieu of flowers, the Real family requests to have donations directed to the Bradford American Legion Post 445, Stark County Ambulance Service or St. Joseph's Nursing Home patient transportation fund.
