William Blain
EUREKA — William C. "Bill" Blain, 86, of Eureka, IL, passed away at 4:52 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.
He was born on January 13, 1933, in Congerville, IL, a son of George Howard and Nellie Reeser Blain. He married Ruby Moore on October 26, 1952, in Congerville, IL. She survives.
Survivors also include one son, Frank (Amy) Blain of Peoria; granddaughter, Melissa Blain of East Peoria; sister, Mary Hunsinger of El Paso; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Curtis Blain; two brothers; and one sister.
Bill worked at Caterpillar in Morton for 41 years.
He was a member of East Peoria Mennonite Church, Eureka Sportsman Club, Secor Sportsman Club and Kennell Lake. He was the past president of the Caterpillar Retiree Club.
He also volunteered at the Et Cetera Shop in Eureka.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka. Pastor Kim Litwiller will officiate. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is handling arrangements for the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.argoruestmanharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 13 to June 15, 2019