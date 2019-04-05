Home

POWERED BY

Services
PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 346-2176
Resources
More Obituaries for William Bloom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bid" Bloom

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William "Bid" Bloom Obituary
William "Bid" Bloom
PEKIN ~ William "Bill", "Bid" E. Bloom, Jr., 73, of Pekin, passed away at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at UnityPoint Health – Methodist in Peoria.
Born September 8, 1945 in Pekin to William E. and Martha (Samms) Bloom, Sr., he married Laura Heinz on October 8, 1977 in Kickapoo. She survives.
Also surviving are one son, Andrew (Stacia Dane) Bloom of Pekin; two grandchildren, Alexiss and Quentin; siblings, Mary Jane (Keith) Conkling of Hopedale and John "Jack" (Pam) Bloom of Peoria and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, JoAnn Clayberg and his father and mother in-law, Delmar J. and Genevieve M. Heinz.
Bid was a veteran of the United States Army, serving from 1966 to 1968.
He had worked as a truck salesman for 45 years at Centre State International Truck Sales in Peoria, retiring in 2013.
A loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, Bid lived for his family and was his son's best friend.
He was an avid sports fan, especially of the Chicago Cubs, Bears, the Fighting Illini and PCHS.
His funeral will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Deacon Ernie Whited will officiate. Visitation will from 12:30 to 2:15 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Prairie Haven Cemetery in Pekin. Military rites will be provided by the United States Army and Tazewell Area Ceremonial Team.
Memorial contributions may be given to , Midwest Affiliate, 530 North Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, Illinois 61537 or Saint Vincent de Paul Society of Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 303 South 7th Street, Pekin, Illinois 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
Download Now