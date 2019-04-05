|
William "Bid" Bloom
PEKIN ~ William "Bill", "Bid" E. Bloom, Jr., 73, of Pekin, passed away at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at UnityPoint Health – Methodist in Peoria.
Born September 8, 1945 in Pekin to William E. and Martha (Samms) Bloom, Sr., he married Laura Heinz on October 8, 1977 in Kickapoo. She survives.
Also surviving are one son, Andrew (Stacia Dane) Bloom of Pekin; two grandchildren, Alexiss and Quentin; siblings, Mary Jane (Keith) Conkling of Hopedale and John "Jack" (Pam) Bloom of Peoria and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, JoAnn Clayberg and his father and mother in-law, Delmar J. and Genevieve M. Heinz.
Bid was a veteran of the United States Army, serving from 1966 to 1968.
He had worked as a truck salesman for 45 years at Centre State International Truck Sales in Peoria, retiring in 2013.
A loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, Bid lived for his family and was his son's best friend.
He was an avid sports fan, especially of the Chicago Cubs, Bears, the Fighting Illini and PCHS.
His funeral will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Deacon Ernie Whited will officiate. Visitation will from 12:30 to 2:15 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Prairie Haven Cemetery in Pekin. Military rites will be provided by the United States Army and Tazewell Area Ceremonial Team.
Memorial contributions may be given to , Midwest Affiliate, 530 North Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, Illinois 61537 or Saint Vincent de Paul Society of Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 303 South 7th Street, Pekin, Illinois 61554.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019