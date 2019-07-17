|
William Bradley
MACOMB - Dr. William B. Bradley of Macomb passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Bill was born on November 28, 1926, in Rushville, Indiana. He was one of six children. On May 27, 1953, he married Pearle Poole of Surry, Virginia, and together they raised four children, Rey, Phil, Ann and Cathy.
Bill graduated from Rushville High School in 1945 and completed a bachelor and advanced degrees from Indiana University, earning his Doctorate of Physical Education in 1959. Bill was a multi-sport student athlete. He served in the United States Army from 1950 to 1952.
Bill was a Professor of Physical Education for men at Western Illinois University from 1970 to 1993. Prior to WIU, Bill taught and coached baseball at Virginia State College. Bill was named to the President's Council of Physical Fitness and Sports in the 1970s.
Bill is survived by his wife, Pearle of Macomb; son, Phil Bradley of Sarasota, FL; daughter, Ann Bradley of Cheltenham, PA; daughter, Cathy Bradley of New York, NY; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two sisters.
A memorial service will be on Saturday, July 20, at Dodsworth-Piper-Wallen Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Visitation will be on Friday, July 19, from 5 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the WIU Foundation/Arthur D. and Roselyn Chown Golf Learning Center for the Bill Bradley Memorial Bench Hole #8.
Full obituary at www.dodsworthfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 17 to July 19, 2019