William Budd
PEORIA - William "Bill" Budd, 89, of Bettendorf, IA, formerly of Peoria, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 4097 18th Street, Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass Saturday at the church.
Memorials may be made to Haiti Fund at St. John Vianney Catholic Church or Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd Avenue West, Milan, Illinois.
William Budd was born on February 10, 1929, in Peoria, a son of Charles and Nellie (Sebree) Budd. He graduated from Manual High School in 1946 and enlisted in the Army, where he served from 1946 until 1948, and again from 1949 to 1952.
Bill was united in marriage to Eileen Ricca on April 15, 1950, at St. John's Catholic Church in Peoria. Bill and Eileen shared over 57 years of marriage together before Eileen's passing on May 9, 2007.
Bill went to work for Caterpillar in Peoria in 1955. While working for Cat, he earned a patent after designing a chain locking mechanism.
Survivors include his children and their spouses, Steve (Debbie) Budd, Roger (Sherry) Budd and Becky (Jim) Seward; nine grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, parents and brother, Robert Budd.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019