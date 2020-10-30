1/1
William C. Meyers
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William C. Meyers
PEORIA - William C. Meyers, 95, Canton, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at his residence where he resided with his daughter and her husband. He was born at home on the southside of Peoria on November 24, 1924 to Lincoln and Grace Meyers. He married Mary Jane LeMar on May 26, 1945, she preceded him in death in 2014.
He is survived by a daughter, Pam (Ed) Locke of Canton; son-in-law, John Phillips of Glasford; five grandchildren, John (Kathy) Phillips of Hanna City, Amber (Jerry) Smithers of Lake Camelot, Jason Phillips of Alton, Stacie (Todd) Randall of Canton, Ryan (Michelle) Locke of Canton; ten great-grandchildren, Dylan, Jake, Luke, and Will Randall, Cassie and Shaylynn Locke, Gabe Smithers, Seth Phillips, Camri and Micah Phillips; one sister, Ethel Leach; numerous nieces and nephews; and four special people, Hannah, Dalton, Lilia, and Hailie.
William was proceeded in death by his wife; daughter, Sharon Phillips; his parents; grandson, Steven Phillips; two brothers, Melvin and Edwin Meyers; one sister, Anna May Biegler; two sister-in-laws, Myra Meyers and Juanita Demmin; and three brother-in-laws, Jimmy Biegler, Otis Leach, and Robert Demmin.
William was a WWII veteran serving in the United States Navy. After the war, Bill worked for Peoria City Lines starting as a street car driver then a bus driver for 25 years before becoming a Transportation Supervisor for District 150 for another 25 years. Bill loved God, his family, and his dog, Lucy Lu. Bill was a member of the Bartonville American Legion Post 979 and Bartonville VFW Post 3883.
Graveside services will be held at 11:30 AM on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria, IL, a visitation will be held from 10-11 AM at Endsley-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Bartonville, IL. His grandson, Jason Phillips will be officiating. Memorials can be made to the Disabled American Veterans. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Endsley-Sedgwick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Lutheran Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Endsley-Sedgwick Funeral Home
1107 W. Garfield
Bartonville, IL 61607
(309) 697-6341
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Endsley-Sedgwick Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved