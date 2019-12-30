|
|
William Carter Hare
WASHBURN - With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of William Carter Hare of Washburn, Illinois. Carter died unexpectedly on Friday, December 27, 2019, while doing what he loved, working with his son, running his equipment.
His love for, and dedication to, his family, friends and the business he grew for more than four decades is a gift that will live on in the hearts of many. He now resides in Heaven with Jesus and his other loved ones.
Born on March 4, 1953, Carter was the son of Joseph and Wilma (Kenyon) Hare. While attending Lowpoint-Washburn High School, he met his lifelong sweetheart, Myra K. Feazel, and the two married on October 27, 1974. Just two months ago, the couple happily celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary.
In his younger years, Carter took great pleasure in showing off his strength by hoisting his two children, Melanie and Chad, onto his shoulders simultaneously. The life he created for his family was built on hard work, a playful sense of humor, lots of time in nature, lunches and often dinners sitting on the tailgate near a stopped tractor, and family vacations that involved marathon stretches of time in the car and at least one major detour because the map was wrong.
Carter was at his best while playing with grandchildren, Chelsea and Cody Hare of Washburn and Espen Lie of Iowa City. Time with "Grampy" meant candy hidden in his shirt pocket, stupid made-up songs, funny nicknames, hysterical laughter and enough roughhousing and wrestling to ensure bedtimes were missed. He would even do the same with many other small children who got to know him.
Carter was an entrepreneur at an early age, mowing lawns, baling hay and shoveling snow. He always saved his money to buy the next bigger and better item. As an adult, his entrepreneurship grew into Hare Excavating with his son, Chad, working beside him. With Carter behind the wheel, Myra, the kids, grandkids, nephews, nieces, friends and neighbors all spent time sitting on the arm of the seat in the backhoe, excavator, bulldozer and every other piece of equipment. Carter adored demonstrating how the levers and foot controls worked and turning over the operation to his co-pilot of the day. The family photo album is filled with images of Carter and Chad teaming up to put in a pond, dig a basement or improve a road. Carter grew deep relationships with many long-time customers, treating them as family and caring deeply about them and their projects. He was always willing to help anyone and did many things without expecting anything in return.
Carter grew up hunting deer, raccoons, squirrels, and coyotes. He got the biggest deer in Woodford County when he was in 8th grade and shot his last three deer this past season.
In his youth, Carter was a member and baptized at the Lowpoint Oak Grove Church of the Brethren and later attended the Washburn Christian Church. He was a member of the Illinois Land Improvement Contractors Association and Woodford County Farm Bureau. He also was currently serving as President of the Buckingham Cemetery Association.
In addition to his wife, children and grandchildren, those left to honor Carter's memory are his sister, Jan (Mark) Fiscus; sister, Marcia (Dennis) Morrow; brother, Norman; many nieces and nephews; and countless friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Christian Church in Washburn, with longtime friend and relative, Pastor Bob DeBolt, officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Mason Funeral Home Metamora Chapel. Burial will be at the rural Buckingham Cemetery. Fellowship and lunch will follow at the Washburn American Legion.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Buckingham Cemetery Association; the Midwest Chapter, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674; or the Central Illinois Chapter, 4234 North Knoxville Avenue, Suite B, Peoria, IL 61614.
Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020