William "Bill" Cassidy

PEORIA - William C. "Bill" Cassidy, age 63, of Peoria passed away at 2:40 a.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, with his family by his side.

Born October 3, 1955, in Peoria, he was a son to Edward and Janet (Krigbaum) Cassidy. Bill worked as an auto mechanic for the majority of his life. He was an active outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, canoeing and working in his yard. Bill enjoyed all things that dealt with cars and was an avid music lover, but most importantly, he was a dedicated son, partner, father, grandfather and brother who cherished family and enjoyed spending time with them.

Survivors include his mother, Janet of North Carolina; life partner, Michelle Marvin of West Peoria; three children, Dawn Schroeder of Eureka, Sarah (Adam) Hultquist of Texas and Jason (Kaity) Cassidy of Peoria; four grandchildren, Austin and Celia Schroeder, Eliza Cassidy and Anne-Marie Hultquist: one sister, Debbie Grantham of North Carolina; and one brother Brett Shelton of St. Louis, MO.

Bill was preceded in death by his father, Edward Cassidy; and his wife, Marie (Kreie) Cassidy.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019, from 5 p.m. until time of memorial service at 7 p.m. at Wright & Salmon Mortuary, with the Rev. Stephen Barch officiating. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, June 8, 2019, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Owls Nest in West Peoria.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bill's memory may be made to Illinois Cancer Center.

